Holdrege, NE

What’s up Holdrege: Local events calendar

Holdrege Today
 5 days ago

(HOLDREGE, NE) Holdrege has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Holdrege:

Kearney Cage Wars

Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 301 2nd Ave, Kearney, NE

Tickets available NOW at Ramada Kearney, from a fighter on the card, or www.nitrotickets.com\n

ESU 10 Leadership Network Session 1-2

Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 76 Plaza Blvd, Kearney, NE

The Leadership Network is a professional learning opportunity sponsored by ESU 10. Participants will be divided into teams of 3 or 4 focused on providing feedback in the areas of instruction...

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2318 Central Ave, Kearney, NE

An intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. This unflinching look at Anthony Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and...

Dave Griek's 8th Annual LOSS Scramble

Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 500 W 4th St, Kearney, NE

KEARNEY, Neb. — Dave Griek's 8th Annual LOSS Scramble is returning to the courts at Big Apple Fun Center in Kearney on Saturday, Aug. 28. This is a volleyball tournament supporting the Central...

Three Trails Classic Series Draft Horse Show

Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3807 Avenue N, Kearney, NE

Don’t miss the first annual Three Trails Classic Series Draft Horse Show, which will take place the last weekend of August in the LandMark Implement Arena at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds...

With Holdrege Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

