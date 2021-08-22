What’s up Holdrege: Local events calendar

(HOLDREGE, NE) Holdrege has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Holdrege:

Kearney Cage Wars Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 301 2nd Ave, Kearney, NE

Tickets available NOW at Ramada Kearney, from a fighter on the card, or www.nitrotickets.com



ESU 10 Leadership Network Session 1-2 Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 76 Plaza Blvd, Kearney, NE

The Leadership Network is a professional learning opportunity sponsored by ESU 10. Participants will be divided into teams of 3 or 4 focused on providing feedback in the areas of instruction...

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2318 Central Ave, Kearney, NE

An intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. This unflinching look at Anthony Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and...

Dave Griek's 8th Annual LOSS Scramble Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 500 W 4th St, Kearney, NE

KEARNEY, Neb. — Dave Griek's 8th Annual LOSS Scramble is returning to the courts at Big Apple Fun Center in Kearney on Saturday, Aug. 28. This is a volleyball tournament supporting the Central...

Three Trails Classic Series Draft Horse Show Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3807 Avenue N, Kearney, NE

Don’t miss the first annual Three Trails Classic Series Draft Horse Show, which will take place the last weekend of August in the LandMark Implement Arena at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds...