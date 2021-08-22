Live events on the horizon in Parachute

(PARACHUTE, CO) Live events are lining up on the Parachute calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Parachute:

Bronco Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 1001 Railroad Ave, Rifle, CO

Bronco, Agresivos de la Sierra, and Conjunto Revelacion at Garfield County Fairgrounds Events Center at 2021-08-29T02:00:00-0600

100K Ruck for Basecamp 40 Rifle, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 300 East 30th Street, Rifle, CO 81650

Join Tom Barbata, a US Army Veteran, in his annual Ruck March for Basecamp 40, a local organization supporting United States Veterans. This

Gears & Beers 2021 Mesa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 48338 Powderhorn Rd, Mesa, CO

WHAT: 2021 Gears & Beers Festival and Downhill RaceWHEN: Saturday, August 28th, lifts spin 10am-4pm (early load for competitors), evening hang-out highly encouraged. WHERE: Powderhorn Mountain...

Horse-Drawn Wine Tour Palisade, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 777 Grande River Drive, 777 Stubb Ditch Rd, Palisade, CO

The most memorable tasting adventure. Experience the heart of the Grand Valley’s fruit and wine country by way of horse-drawn carriage. Our signature horse-drawn wine tours include guided...

Rifle Farmer’s Market Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 612 Railroad Ave, Rifle, CO

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 18 - September 3, 2021Fridays, 4PM - 8PM Locations: Heinze Park - 612 Railroad Ave Rifle, CO 81650