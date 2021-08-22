Cancel
Port Gibson, MS

Port Gibson events coming up

Port Gibson Dispatch
Port Gibson Dispatch
 5 days ago

(PORT GIBSON, MS) Live events are coming to Port Gibson.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Port Gibson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tq7aL_0bZVu9lY00

MOPS Vicksburg

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 1825 US-61, Vicksburg, MS

Support group for moms of preschool age children. The group meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday mornings of each month at the Crossway Church Fellowship Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukOEM_0bZVu9lY00

Church Worship

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Come join us as we come together as a church family for worship and a sermon from our pastor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mdw04_0bZVu9lY00

Sticks Down Life Up

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 1415 Washington Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180

Live in Concert HD4 PRESIDENT also performing Young Fire!!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1auvc1_0bZVu9lY00

The Love Witch

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 717 Clay St, Vicksburg, MS

Elissa has selected another secret movie for us. THE LOVE WITCH Written, Produced, and Directed by: Anna Biller Starring: Samantha Robinson, Gian Keys, Laura Waddell, Jeffrey Vincent Parise, Jared...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dyAyq_0bZVu9lY00

River Kids Free After School Art Program- Fall Semester

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1302 Adams St, Vicksburg, MS

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation’s free after-school art program will begin on August 26, 2021. Open to any child in 1st through 6th grade, the class will meet on Thursdays from 3:45 to...

Port Gibson Dispatch

Port Gibson Dispatch

Port Gibson, MS
With Port Gibson Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

