Port Gibson events coming up

MOPS Vicksburg Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 1825 US-61, Vicksburg, MS

Support group for moms of preschool age children. The group meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday mornings of each month at the Crossway Church Fellowship Hall.

Church Worship Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Come join us as we come together as a church family for worship and a sermon from our pastor.

Sticks Down Life Up Vicksburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 1415 Washington Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180

Live in Concert HD4 PRESIDENT also performing Young Fire!!!!

The Love Witch Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 717 Clay St, Vicksburg, MS

Elissa has selected another secret movie for us. THE LOVE WITCH Written, Produced, and Directed by: Anna Biller Starring: Samantha Robinson, Gian Keys, Laura Waddell, Jeffrey Vincent Parise, Jared...

River Kids Free After School Art Program- Fall Semester Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1302 Adams St, Vicksburg, MS

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation’s free after-school art program will begin on August 26, 2021. Open to any child in 1st through 6th grade, the class will meet on Thursdays from 3:45 to...