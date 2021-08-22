Cancel
Heavener, OK

Heavener calendar: What's coming up

Heavener Bulletin
Heavener Bulletin
 5 days ago

(HEAVENER, OK) Live events are coming to Heavener.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Heavener:

The Deadweight live at R-Bar Talihina, OK

Talihina, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

List of The Deadweight upcoming events. Music Events by The Deadweight. The Deadweight is a Southern Rock band from Wilburton, OK. Events - The Deadweight live

YPP All Night Kickball Tournament

Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 5007 S Broadway St, Poteau, OK

The All Night Kickball Tournament is a fundraiser put on by The Young Professions of Poteau. All the proceeds will go to the YPP Scholarship Fund. The night will consist of the tournament, music...

Poteau 7:30pm – A+ Counseling Bldg.

Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Sign-in begins at 7:00 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

Runestone Festival-A Walk Through Time

Heavener, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 18365 Runestone rd., Heavener, OK 74937

Join us this year for Runestone Festival: A Walk Through Time - A festival like no other!

Poteau Area Hiring Event "Real People. Real Work. Real Jobs."

Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 105 Reynolds Ave, Poteau, OK

Get the chance to talk with local companies that will be hiring on site. Come prepared with printed resumes in hand and business casual attire.

ABOUT

With Heavener Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

