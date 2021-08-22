Heavener calendar: What's coming up

(HEAVENER, OK) Live events are coming to Heavener.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Heavener:

The Deadweight live at R-Bar Talihina, OK Talihina, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

List of The Deadweight upcoming events. Music Events by The Deadweight. The Deadweight is a Southern Rock band from Wilburton, OK. Events - The Deadweight live

YPP All Night Kickball Tournament Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 5007 S Broadway St, Poteau, OK

The All Night Kickball Tournament is a fundraiser put on by The Young Professions of Poteau. All the proceeds will go to the YPP Scholarship Fund. The night will consist of the tournament, music...

Poteau 7:30pm – A+ Counseling Bldg. Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Sign-in begins at 7:00 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

Runestone Festival-A Walk Through Time Heavener, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 18365 Runestone rd., Heavener, OK 74937

Join us this year for Runestone Festival: A Walk Through Time - A festival like no other!

Poteau Area Hiring Event "Real People. Real Work. Real Jobs." Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 105 Reynolds Ave, Poteau, OK

Get the chance to talk with local companies that will be hiring on site. Come prepared with printed resumes in hand and business casual attire.