Iron River calendar: Events coming up

(IRON RIVER, MI) Iron River is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Iron River:

Chain Skimmers Water Ski Show Conover, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Watch skilled water skiers perform awesome tricks, jumps, flips, and other amazing stunts.

Mud Bog at the Florence County Mini Fair Florence, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 5505 County Rd N, Florence, WI

Saturday, August 28 7:00 to 10:30 a.m. Mud Bog Registration 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Exhibit Building Open to the Public 12:00 p.m. Mud Begins to Fly at the Mud Bog! 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Vickie’s...

Books the Other Channel Book Group Three Lakes, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 6961 W School St, Three Lakes, WI

Books the Other Channel book discussion group will discuss Lets Pretend This Never Happened by Jenny Lawson on August 24 at 6:30 PM . Meet in person at the library or join online via BlueJeans...

Grant Writing Workshop Three Lakes, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 6930 W School St, Three Lakes, WI

PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED Registration cost: free Lunch provided *all participants are welcome to attend virtually; in-person participation limited to 30 with preference given to members of...

FOCB Annual Golf Outing Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 159 Youngs Ln, Iron River, MI

FOCB Annual Golf Outing Fundraiser will be hosted at Young's Golf Course in Iron River, Michigan. Registration 8:30 - 9:15. Shotgun start at 10 am. 4 person scramble.