Quincy events coming up

(QUINCY, CA) Quincy has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Quincy:

Graeagle Tour Graeagle, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 7539 CA-89, Graeagle, CA

Meets at Graeagle Mill Works. Click here to register. Realtors only. This tour is not open to the public.



Movie: "Here Today" Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 469 Main St, Quincy, CA

Here Today follows veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Billy Crystal), who is going through a tough time in his life. He meets New York singer Emma Payge (Tiffany Haddish) and they form an...

Connect the Dots Series - Grief - How the Healing Happens Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 711 E Main St, Quincy, CA

Join us for this FREE online event! One of a series of free 1hr mental health awareness trainings. -Join Us to Explore the Grief Recovery Method. -Discuss What We Often Do to Hide from Grief ...

Big Mable & The Portholes | Music in the Meadow Blairsden, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 67007 CA-70, Blairsden, CA

Long thought to be the band that went down with the Titanic, Big Mable and the Portholes have emerged from Davy Jones' Locker with the sole mission of blowing socks off the ankles of landlubbers...

Romano's Farmers Market Beckwourth, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 1329 Co Rd A23, Beckwourth, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - September, 2021Fridays, 10AM - 1:30PMLocation: 1329 County Road A-23, Beckwourth, CA 96129