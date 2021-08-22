Cancel
Ladysmith, WI

What's up Ladysmith: Local events calendar

Ladysmith Updates
Ladysmith Updates
 5 days ago

(LADYSMITH, WI) Live events are lining up on the Ladysmith calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ladysmith area:

Women of Country Tribute Show - Dinner and Show $50

Holcombe, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 26364 County Highway M, Holcombe, WI 54745

Girls Night Out brings their high energy tribute show to Holcombe! Dinner and show included.

THE PART TIME DUO AT EASTBAY

Holcombe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 27325 268th Ave, Holcombe, WI

party on the patio You may also like the following events from The Part Time Duo

Kelsey Miles at Paradise Shores

Holcombe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 26364 Co Hwy M, Holcombe, WI

Join Kelsey on her Up North Tour at Paradise Shores! Fun atmosphere and beautiful lakeside outdoor area. Music starts at 5:00! Photo by @ … More

Member Party and Night Shoot

Tony, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

End of the year appreciation party and Fun Shoot. We had some discussions this year and wanted to try something different. We are going to have a night shoot! However if there are some that prefer...

Bruce Community Farmers Market

Bruce, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 620 N Alvey St, Bruce, WI

Stop in to the Bruce Community Farmers Market to peruse their selection of fresh, locally grown and homemade products. Meat, cheese, honey and syrup, baked goods, and candles are just a few of the...

With Ladysmith Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

