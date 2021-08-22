Live events on the horizon in Clay Center

(CLAY CENTER, KS) Live events are lining up on the Clay Center calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clay Center:

Mountain Deer Revival @ Wakefield Street Dance Wakefield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Mountain Deer Revival is a Americana and Country Band from b'Wichita, Kansas'

Miltonvale Car Show Miltonvale, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

All events in Miltonvale, Find information and tickets of upcoming events in Miltonvale like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Pray & Paint Junction City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 711 West 6th Street, Junction City, KS 66441

This event is designed to provide a relaxing atmosphere where we pray, paint, and come together in faith believing for Gods will in life...

Clyde Street Market Clyde, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 331 Washington St, Clyde, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: Open May 21, 2021Fridays, 5:00pm - 6:30pm Location:Parking lot at The Branch

Basic Grant Writing and Fundraising Workshop Leonardville, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 109 W. Barton, Leonardville, KS 66449

Are you interested in grant writing or fundraising, but don't know where to start? Learn the basics to get started!