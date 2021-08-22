Cancel
Clay Center, KS

Live events on the horizon in Clay Center

Posted by 
Clay Center Voice
Clay Center Voice
 5 days ago

(CLAY CENTER, KS) Live events are lining up on the Clay Center calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clay Center:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZasSe_0bZVu2aT00

Mountain Deer Revival @ Wakefield Street Dance

Wakefield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Mountain Deer Revival is a Americana and Country Band from b'Wichita, Kansas'

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UNtSl_0bZVu2aT00

Miltonvale Car Show

Miltonvale, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

All events in Miltonvale, Find information and tickets of upcoming events in Miltonvale like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O86dT_0bZVu2aT00

Pray & Paint

Junction City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 711 West 6th Street, Junction City, KS 66441

This event is designed to provide a relaxing atmosphere where we pray, paint, and come together in faith believing for Gods will in life...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0D7j_0bZVu2aT00

Clyde Street Market

Clyde, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 331 Washington St, Clyde, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: Open May 21, 2021Fridays, 5:00pm - 6:30pm Location:Parking lot at The Branch

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34VWyH_0bZVu2aT00

Basic Grant Writing and Fundraising Workshop

Leonardville, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 109 W. Barton, Leonardville, KS 66449

Are you interested in grant writing or fundraising, but don't know where to start? Learn the basics to get started!

Learn More

Clay Center Voice

Clay Center Voice

Clay Center, KS
With Clay Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

