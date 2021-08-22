Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodville, MS

Woodville calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Woodville News Flash
Woodville News Flash
 5 days ago

(WOODVILLE, MS) Woodville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Woodville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zH6Dy_0bZVu1hk00

Rocking the Blues in Natchez

Natchez, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 319 N Broadway St, Natchez, MS

Coming to Natchez on the banks of the mighty Mississippi, Billboard chart topping blues/rock artist Alex Lopez and his talented band bring their electrifying live show of rocking British infused...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RKcyz_0bZVu1hk00

7th Annual Christmas Tea at Magnolia Cottage Bed and Breakfast

Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 35 Homochitto Street, Natchez, MS 39120

GET INTO THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT ONCE YOU ARRIVE AND FIND YOUR RESERVED SEATING!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GlDdX_0bZVu1hk00

Delta Farmers Market

Vidalia, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 4001 Carter St, Vidalia, LA

Season: Summer Market Hours:June - 1st FreezeEvery Wednesday - 9:00 am - 1:00 pmLocation: Old Courthouse - 405 Carter Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYNW9_0bZVu1hk00

All Things Paranormal with speaker Scott McCoy • Aug. 31

Natchez, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 511 Main St, Natchez, MS

We had such a good time, so we're doing it again! Locust Alley presents All Things PARANORMAL with guest speaker, Scott McCoy Tell your own ghost stories, hear about our local Paranormal...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1TGv_0bZVu1hk00

Why Woodville? Ice Cream Social

Woodville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 651 Main St, Woodville, MS

Come on over to The Historic Planters Building to meet your neighbors and enjoy some ice cream. At 6PM, we'll have a short presentation on the story behind the Facebook page "Why Woodville?" and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Woodville News Flash

Woodville News Flash

Woodville, MS
42
Followers
205
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Woodville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Woodville, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Natchez, MS
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Mccoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Good Time#Live Events#Ms Coming#British#Locust Alley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy