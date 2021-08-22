Woodville calendar: Events coming up

(WOODVILLE, MS) Woodville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Woodville:

Rocking the Blues in Natchez Natchez, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 319 N Broadway St, Natchez, MS

Coming to Natchez on the banks of the mighty Mississippi, Billboard chart topping blues/rock artist Alex Lopez and his talented band bring their electrifying live show of rocking British infused...

7th Annual Christmas Tea at Magnolia Cottage Bed and Breakfast Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 35 Homochitto Street, Natchez, MS 39120

GET INTO THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT ONCE YOU ARRIVE AND FIND YOUR RESERVED SEATING!

Delta Farmers Market Vidalia, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 4001 Carter St, Vidalia, LA

Season: Summer Market Hours:June - 1st FreezeEvery Wednesday - 9:00 am - 1:00 pmLocation: Old Courthouse - 405 Carter Street

All Things Paranormal with speaker Scott McCoy • Aug. 31 Natchez, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 511 Main St, Natchez, MS

We had such a good time, so we're doing it again! Locust Alley presents All Things PARANORMAL with guest speaker, Scott McCoy Tell your own ghost stories, hear about our local Paranormal...

Why Woodville? Ice Cream Social Woodville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 651 Main St, Woodville, MS

Come on over to The Historic Planters Building to meet your neighbors and enjoy some ice cream. At 6PM, we'll have a short presentation on the story behind the Facebook page "Why Woodville?" and...