Live events on the horizon in Kamas

(KAMAS, UT) Live events are lining up on the Kamas calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kamas:

Baby and Me in the Library Field Park City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1255 Park Ave, Park City, UT

An interactive lapsit that encourages early literacy while stimulating your baby’s senses with short books, music, & more! Ages birth to 18 months. This event will be held in the library field…

The Wasatch All-Road Heber City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:17 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

“On behalf of Heber City, we would like to welcome you to The Wasatch All-Road as we look forward to showing you what makes Wasatch County such a special place” — Mayor Kelleen Potter, Heber City

Friday Night Live Music | Danny Torriente Heber City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 139 N Main St, Heber City, UT

Every Friday night, from 7:30 - 10:30 pm, Melvin's Public House hosts live music with great local Utah musicians. This week we have Danny Torriente. Danny plays a selection of Mexican, Spanish...

Vintage Market Days Heber City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 415 Southfield Rd, Heber City, UT

Vintage Market Days® is an upscale vintage and vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings...

Summer Story Time at Kamas City Park Kamas, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Fun picture books, songs, and activities with your favorite librarians! Plus, a simple craft that you can do at home! Our "For the Birds" Story Time will be Tuesday, July 20, 10:30am No...