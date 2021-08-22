Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kamas, UT

Live events on the horizon in Kamas

Posted by 
Kamas Times
Kamas Times
 5 days ago

(KAMAS, UT) Live events are lining up on the Kamas calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kamas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuBeF_0bZVu0p100

Baby and Me in the Library Field

Park City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1255 Park Ave, Park City, UT

An interactive lapsit that encourages early literacy while stimulating your baby’s senses with short books, music, & more! Ages birth to 18 months. This event will be held in the library field…

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10eLI1_0bZVu0p100

The Wasatch All-Road

Heber City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:17 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

“On behalf of Heber City, we would like to welcome you to The Wasatch All-Road as we look forward to showing you what makes Wasatch County such a special place” — Mayor Kelleen Potter, Heber City

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42J6WO_0bZVu0p100

Friday Night Live Music | Danny Torriente

Heber City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 139 N Main St, Heber City, UT

Every Friday night, from 7:30 - 10:30 pm, Melvin's Public House hosts live music with great local Utah musicians. This week we have Danny Torriente. Danny plays a selection of Mexican, Spanish...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XyNQD_0bZVu0p100

Vintage Market Days

Heber City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 415 Southfield Rd, Heber City, UT

Vintage Market Days® is an upscale vintage and vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPgRL_0bZVu0p100

Summer Story Time at Kamas City Park

Kamas, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Fun picture books, songs, and activities with your favorite librarians! Plus, a simple craft that you can do at home! Our "For the Birds" Story Time will be Tuesday, July 20, 10:30am No...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Kamas Times

Kamas Times

Kamas, UT
14
Followers
218
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kamas Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Entertainment
Heber City, UT
Government
City
Kamas, UT
City
Heber City, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Art#Antiques#Librarians#The Wasatch All Road#Ut Every#Mexican#Spanish#Ut Vintage Market Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Posted by
NBC News

Thousands expected in Washington, D.C., to march for voting rights

Thousands are expected to flock to Washington, D.C., on Saturday to mobilize for voting rights as Congress and several states consider laws that could change access to the ballot. Organizers for March On for Voting Rights said the event is a way to demand “that elected officials protect democracy, denounce...
CNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
NBC News

RFK assassin Sirhan B. Sirhan recommended for parole, but decision not final

SAN DIEGO — Sirhan B. Sirhan, who was convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, was found suitable for parole Friday by a two-person panel, but the decision must still be approved by the governor. It was Sirhan's 16th attempt at parole after he shot the presidential hopeful on June...
Posted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Posted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy