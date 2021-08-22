Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chelan, WA

Live events coming up in Chelan

Posted by 
Chelan Voice
Chelan Voice
 5 days ago

(CHELAN, WA) Live events are coming to Chelan.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Chelan area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2omeye_0bZVtz6W00

Morning Satellite Meeting @ The Vogue, Chelan

Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 117 E Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA

© Copyright 2021 - Lake Chelan Rotary, PO Box 601, Chelan WA 98816 - Enfold WordPress Theme by Kriesi

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VZJ9o_0bZVtz6W00

😍The Olson Bros Band

Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 635 S Lakeshore Rd, Chelan, WA

Washington state grown, The Olson Bros Band will be at the Siren Song Winery in Chelan, WA on Sunday, August 22nd from 3 to 5 PM! Ticket link below!...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C4doV_0bZVtz6W00

Pub Live featuring Benni James

Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 104 W Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA

Join us for live music at the Pub & Veranda featuring Benni James.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTlNo_0bZVtz6W00

Live Music at Rio Vista Wines on the River

Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 24415 US-97, Chelan, WA

Visit Rio Vista Wines on the river from 1-4 every Sunday for live music! Enjoying our park like setting, wonderful array of wines, a specialty salmon and cheese tray, and of course; our sandy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GeD4Q_0bZVtz6W00

Gentle Mix Yoga

Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:45 AM

Address: 206 E Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA

Gentle Mix “Stress Reducer” Gentle Mix is the combination of Yin Yoga, Somatic Movement, Restorative and Gentle Asana which creates a practice that gently stretches muscles, quiets the nervous...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Chelan Voice

Chelan Voice

Chelan, WA
52
Followers
245
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chelan Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Chelan, WA
Chelan, WA
Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Po Box#The Olson Bros Band#The Pub Veranda#Rio Vista Wines#Wa Gentle Mix#Restorative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
NBC News

RFK assassin Sirhan B. Sirhan recommended for parole, but decision not final

SAN DIEGO — Sirhan B. Sirhan, who was convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, was found suitable for parole Friday by a two-person panel, but the decision must still be approved by the governor. It was Sirhan's 16th attempt at parole after he shot the presidential hopeful on June...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy