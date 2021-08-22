Live events coming up in Chelan

(CHELAN, WA) Live events are coming to Chelan.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Chelan area:

Morning Satellite Meeting @ The Vogue, Chelan Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 117 E Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA

😍The Olson Bros Band Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 635 S Lakeshore Rd, Chelan, WA

Washington state grown, The Olson Bros Band will be at the Siren Song Winery in Chelan, WA on Sunday, August 22nd from 3 to 5 PM! Ticket link below!...

Pub Live featuring Benni James Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 104 W Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA

Join us for live music at the Pub & Veranda featuring Benni James.

Live Music at Rio Vista Wines on the River Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 24415 US-97, Chelan, WA

Visit Rio Vista Wines on the river from 1-4 every Sunday for live music! Enjoying our park like setting, wonderful array of wines, a specialty salmon and cheese tray, and of course; our sandy...

Gentle Mix Yoga Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:45 AM

Address: 206 E Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA

Gentle Mix “Stress Reducer” Gentle Mix is the combination of Yin Yoga, Somatic Movement, Restorative and Gentle Asana which creates a practice that gently stretches muscles, quiets the nervous...