Antlers, OK

Live events Antlers — what’s coming up

Antlers Digest
 5 days ago

(ANTLERS, OK) Live events are coming to Antlers.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Antlers:

Rodeo of Savings Sales Event!

Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3411 NE Loop 286, Paris, TX

We've rounded up the best deals for you with NO payments and NOTHING down until December 2021!

Paris Farmers Market at Market Square

Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 400 1st St SW, Paris, TX

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 1PM Location: Market Square, 400 1st SouthWest

Cole Scoggins

Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Cole Scoggins at Paris, Texas, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 12:00 am

Paris Body Art Expo

Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2025 S Collegiate Dr, Paris, TX

- 4th Annual Tattoo Expo -Bringing together some of the best tattoo artists from all over Texas and Oklahoma. Giving away over 1k in FREE TATTOOS over the three day event! You can book an...

Elks Lodge - Paris, TX

Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2110 36th St NE, Paris, TX

Cole Scoggins Band will be playing at the Elks Lodge in Paris, TX Saturday, Aug. 28 at 8:00 p.m. There is a $10 cover charge at the door.

Antlers Digest

Antlers, OK
With Antlers Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

