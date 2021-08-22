Lake Isabella calendar: Coming events

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) Lake Isabella is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake Isabella area:

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 212 East 18th Street, Bakersfield, CA 93305

Fenix Flexin / live in Bakersfield!! 18 and over only! GENERAL ADMISSION AND VIP AVAILABLE

The 2nd Annual Autism Gala "La Dolce Vita" Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 4200 Country Club Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93306

Join us for the 2nd Annual Autism Gala "La Dolce Vita" at the Bakersfield Country Club on November 6th.

Road to paradise Golden Hills, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Golden Hills, CA

Join me for step-by-step instructions for the painting "road to paradise" all materials provided to paint Seats $20 a person Painting is from 6 to 8:00 p.m. feel free to come early and grab a seat...

ParaFencing Demo Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 725 East 19th Street, Bakersfield, CA 93305

Watch ParaFencing (wheelchair fencing) demonstrated by U.S.A. Paralympic veterans Gerard Moreno and Mario Rodriguez in Foil, Epee and Saber.

DIMOND SAINTS Weldon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3135 S Kelso Valley Rd, Weldon, CA

Cody Selga Dimond Saints coming with the heat! have already given this a couple listens through and its only been out a few hours. damn this is good. Favorite track: Ginzu.