Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Isabella, CA

Lake Isabella calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Lake Isabella Voice
Lake Isabella Voice
 5 days ago

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) Lake Isabella is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake Isabella area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16he3A_0bZVtxL400

Fenix Flexin / Live In Bakersfield / Ages: 18+

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 212 East 18th Street, Bakersfield, CA 93305

Fenix Flexin / live in Bakersfield!! 18 and over only! GENERAL ADMISSION AND VIP AVAILABLE

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2RkF_0bZVtxL400

The 2nd Annual Autism Gala "La Dolce Vita"

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 4200 Country Club Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93306

Join us for the 2nd Annual Autism Gala "La Dolce Vita" at the Bakersfield Country Club on November 6th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPQHl_0bZVtxL400

Road to paradise

Golden Hills, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Golden Hills, CA

Join me for step-by-step instructions for the painting "road to paradise" all materials provided to paint Seats $20 a person Painting is from 6 to 8:00 p.m. feel free to come early and grab a seat...

Learn More

ParaFencing Demo

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 725 East 19th Street, Bakersfield, CA 93305

Watch ParaFencing (wheelchair fencing) demonstrated by U.S.A. Paralympic veterans Gerard Moreno and Mario Rodriguez in Foil, Epee and Saber.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYshA_0bZVtxL400

DIMOND SAINTS

Weldon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3135 S Kelso Valley Rd, Weldon, CA

Cody Selga Dimond Saints coming with the heat! have already given this a couple listens through and its only been out a few hours. damn this is good. Favorite track: Ginzu.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lake Isabella Voice

Lake Isabella Voice

Lake Isabella, CA
48
Followers
241
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Isabella Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weldon, CA
Lake Isabella, CA
Government
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Paradise, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
City
Golden Hills, CA
City
Lake Isabella, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Posted by
NBC News

Thousands expected in Washington, D.C., to march for voting rights

Thousands are expected to flock to Washington, D.C., on Saturday to mobilize for voting rights as Congress and several states consider laws that could change access to the ballot. Organizers for March On for Voting Rights said the event is a way to demand “that elected officials protect democracy, denounce...
CNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
NBC News

RFK assassin Sirhan B. Sirhan recommended for parole, but decision not final

SAN DIEGO — Sirhan B. Sirhan, who was convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, was found suitable for parole Friday by a two-person panel, but the decision must still be approved by the governor. It was Sirhan's 16th attempt at parole after he shot the presidential hopeful on June...
Posted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Posted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy