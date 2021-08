A British soldier who lost both legs while serving in Afghanistan has said his colleagues “died in vain,” after the Taliban regained control over the country.Jack Cummings, a former bomb disposal specialist, who served two tours in Afghanistan with the 101 Engineer Regiment,said that “seeing the past week what’s going on in Afghanistan” he felt “he had to express [his] views”, describing the situation as “heartbreaking.” Mr Cummings posted on Twitter on the 11th year anniversary of his accident, which he calls his “Bangaversary,” saying: “Was it worth it, probably not. Did I lose my legs for nothing,...