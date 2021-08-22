Cancel
Williams, AZ

Live events Williams — what’s coming up

(WILLIAMS, AZ) Williams is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Williams:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThcFk_0bZVtugt00

Petition Drive Table in Williams, AZ

Williams, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 200 W Railroad Ave, Williams, AZ

Visit us at the Williams Visitor Center and sign these petitions to protect voting rights, support education, and restore fair taxation. Email Judy at jaguinaneabl@gmail.com with questions. Read...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNDP9_0bZVtugt00

Dime Beer Night Every Wednesday

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3404 E Rte 66, Flagstaff, AZ

Dime Beer Night Every Wednesday Dime Beer Night! Flagstaff’s best […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xo60o_0bZVtugt00

Sunday Dubz Doubles Play League

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Sunday Dubz Random Draw Doubles Play League. Pay and register in person. Registration ends at 9:30, tee off at 10. $5 entry $1 ace pot. Check Facebook for updates to …\n Sunday Dubz Doubles Play...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7SOQ_0bZVtugt00

Rt 66 Runners Club Summer Run Series

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 204 W Historic Rte 66, Flagstaff, AZ

Join us this summer for a FREE, low-key run/walk, starting at the shop and heading out along Rt 66, followed by a social meet up at a nearby restaurant. Different brands will be at the shop each...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41eiAQ_0bZVtugt00

Roger Clyne & PH Naffah Duo

Williams, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 301 W. Historic Rte 66, Williams, AZ 86046

Roger Clyne & PH Naffah bring stories, truths and lies to life on stage at the historic World Famous Sultana Bar in Williams, AZ.

Learn More

