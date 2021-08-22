Live events Williams — what’s coming up
(WILLIAMS, AZ) Williams is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Williams:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 200 W Railroad Ave, Williams, AZ
Visit us at the Williams Visitor Center and sign these petitions to protect voting rights, support education, and restore fair taxation. Email Judy at jaguinaneabl@gmail.com with questions. Read...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 3404 E Rte 66, Flagstaff, AZ
Dime Beer Night Every Wednesday Dime Beer Night! Flagstaff’s best […]
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Sunday Dubz Random Draw Doubles Play League. Pay and register in person. Registration ends at 9:30, tee off at 10. $5 entry $1 ace pot. Check Facebook for updates to …\n Sunday Dubz Doubles Play...
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 204 W Historic Rte 66, Flagstaff, AZ
Join us this summer for a FREE, low-key run/walk, starting at the shop and heading out along Rt 66, followed by a social meet up at a nearby restaurant. Different brands will be at the shop each...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 301 W. Historic Rte 66, Williams, AZ 86046
Roger Clyne & PH Naffah bring stories, truths and lies to life on stage at the historic World Famous Sultana Bar in Williams, AZ.
