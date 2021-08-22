Live events Manchester — what’s coming up

(MANCHESTER, GA) Live events are lining up on the Manchester calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manchester:

B.O.M.B. Marriage Retreat Warm Springs, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 177 Royal Lodge Drive, Warm Springs, GA 31830

Invest in your marriage and rediscover your spouse. Fall deeper in Love as you remember the best and share with your spouse that I Do Again

The Gauntlet Adventure Ruck Race Molena, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 11:30 AM

Address: 1177 Dripping Rock Road, Molena, GA 30258

The Gauntlet Adventure Ruck Race is a trail adventure foot race/ rucking event .

WWA Wakeboard World Championships Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 17800 US Hwy 27, Pine Mountain, GA

WHEN: August 25 – 28, 2021 LOCATION: Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain, GA WEBSITE: https://www.thewwa.com/event/nautique-wwa-wakeboard-world-championships-2021/ The Nautique WWA Wakeboard World...

Live Music at Cason’s Tap Room Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 4500 Southern Pine Dr, Pine Mountain, GA

Come join us at Cason\'s every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. for live music!



Meriwether County TIM Team Meeting Greenville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 619 County Farm Road, Greenville, GA 30222

Meriwether County TIM Team Meeting held at the Meriwether County Fire Department