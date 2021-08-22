Cancel
Orofino, ID

Orofino calendar: What's coming up

Orofino Dispatch
Orofino Dispatch
(OROFINO, ID) Live events are lining up on the Orofino calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Orofino:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YtAD8_0bZVtk6r00

Rosauers Ad

Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 332 Thain Rd, Lewiston, ID

Browse through the current Rosauers flyer valid from 08.18.2021 - 08.24.2021. ⭐ Get great deals from Weekly-ads.us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ifpr_0bZVtk6r00

Murderino Mini Adult Art Camp

Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 504 Main St #240, Lewiston, ID

Murderino: Noun. Person with a borderline obsessive interest in true crime, and the specific nature and details of disturbing murders. This class will be led by Myndie. This camp will focus on...

13 and over Tacos!

Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 504 Main St #240, Lewiston, ID

You can customize your background however you would like with this painting! This class will be led by instructor Myndie VanHorn and will last approximately 2 hours. Class begins at 6 pm. Please...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDvUC_0bZVtk6r00

Hot August days 10U baseball tournament

Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

10U only (must not turn 11 before May 1, 2021) 8 teams max 3 game guarantee (6 game max) $450 entry fee Contact Glen Frisbee at 208-305-4918 or basskicker82@gm wbr span ail.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NlYbC_0bZVtk6r00

Orofino Farmers Market

Orofino, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 155 Wisconsin St, Orofino, ID

Season: Summer and FallMarket Hours: June 2 - September 29, 2021Tuesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Location: Under the shade trees in Orofino City Park

Orofino Dispatch

Orofino Dispatch

ABOUT

With Orofino Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

