What’s up Tonopah: Local events calendar
(TONOPAH, AZ) Tonopah is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tonopah:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 21067 W Main St, Buckeye, AZ
Join us for our speakeasy event, featuring wine from Francis Ford Coppola. We encourage all who attend to dress for the period.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 195 North Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
A Spa and Wellness retreat for the body and mind.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:15 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Address: 310 N 6th St, Buckeye, AZ
You and your toddler (ages 2-5) learn tips for building vocabulary through interactive stories, songs, and games. You will have time at the end to play and get to know other parents and toddlers.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 14411 West McDowell Road, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Join us for a night of fall make up looks featuring International Make up artist, Shawn.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 25555 W. Durango, Buckeye, AZ 85326
2nd Annual AZ Assoc. of Teachers of Mathematics (AATM) Regional Convention in Buckeye!
