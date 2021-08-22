Cancel
Tonopah, AZ

What’s up Tonopah: Local events calendar

Tonopah Digest
 5 days ago

(TONOPAH, AZ) Tonopah is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tonopah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3co4m6_0bZVteoV00

Roaring 20's Wine Dinner

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 21067 W Main St, Buckeye, AZ

Join us for our speakeasy event, featuring wine from Francis Ford Coppola. We encourage all who attend to dress for the period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28CDpH_0bZVteoV00

LeMonds Wellness Retreat

Litchfield Park, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 195 North Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

A Spa and Wellness retreat for the body and mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmqCt_0bZVteoV00

Storytime

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 310 N 6th St, Buckeye, AZ

You and your toddler (ages 2-5) learn tips for building vocabulary through interactive stories, songs, and games. You will have time at the end to play and get to know other parents and toddlers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24NDDP_0bZVteoV00

Celebrity Make Up Event

Goodyear, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 14411 West McDowell Road, Goodyear, AZ 85395

Join us for a night of fall make up looks featuring International Make up artist, Shawn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mh0KU_0bZVteoV00

AATM Way Out West Regional Conference

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 25555 W. Durango, Buckeye, AZ 85326

2nd Annual AZ Assoc. of Teachers of Mathematics (AATM) Regional Convention in Buckeye!

Tonopah Digest

With Tonopah Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

