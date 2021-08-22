Cancel
Tennessee State

Tennessee flooding: Loretta Lynn’s ranch inundated by floodwaters

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — Country star Loretta Lynn’s ranch was not immune to the intense flooding that has inundated parts of middle Tennessee.

The main road to the Lynn’s ranch in Humpreys County is washed out, and residents there said it’s the worst flooding they’ve ever seen, WZTV reported.

“It’s devastating! So many homes, pets and peoples lives lost today. It’s hard to describe,” Jon Cody Finger said in a video he shared of the ranch on social media. “The entire county is destroyed by this water. People are missing and we will pick back up tomorrow to do everything we can.”

Lynn and her family are safe, Country Now reported.

“This is Barb,” the family shared on Tayla Lynn’s Facebook page. “Tayla only has limited text signal.

Her family of 4 are safe along with Memaw and family. She asks that you please keep their community in your prayers. This has been devastating and it’s no where near over.”

Tayla Lynn later added that the family is safe and trying to help with rescue efforts.

“Loretta Lynn Memaw is safe,” she wrote. “Completely safe and healthy. Our family. All of them are safe. Our people. Our people. Our town. Pray for them. Us. Our Ranch. We’ve been hit pretty hard. Details will come as we get out from under water. For now focus on the people.”

Flooding from a deluge of rainfall led to the deaths of 10 people and dozens more missing as rescuers continued search efforts Sunday.

“Tennesseans, please stay cautious of rising floodwaters caused by heavy rainfall in parts of Middle TN,” Gov. Bill Lee said on social media. “We are actively working with emergency response officials and first responders as they support Tennesseans in flooded areas.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

