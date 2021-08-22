Cancel
Ocean View, DE

Live events coming up in Ocean View

Posted by 
Ocean View News Watch
Ocean View News Watch
 5 days ago

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Ocean View has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Ocean View area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNLyi_0bZVtc3300

Birds of The Inland Bays

Ocean View, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 30048 Cedar Neck Road, Ocean View, DE 19970

Take a guided nature tour through the Preserve to learn more about different bird species. Each tour has a special species on focus --

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ve59c_0bZVtc3300

Gardening With Native Plants

Ocean View, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 30048 Cedar Neck Road, Ocean View, DE 19970

Join us as we stroll through the James Farm Ecological Preserve trails to identify native plants.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROWod_0bZVtc3300

Pour It On

Ocean View, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 117 Atlantic Ave, Ocean View, DE

Pour it On…because there are no brushes allowed here! IN this science meets art workshop you will make your own paint, create interesting resists with a “dirty” cup method. All materials and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tn7h3_0bZVtc3300

Keith White Duo

Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 39817 Hickman Plaza Rd, Bethany Beach, DE

Mark your calendar for Keith White Duo at Bethany Beach Boathouse, premier Bethany Beach Delaware Restaurant.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xG4Fp_0bZVtc3300

Mango's with The 19th Street Band

Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 97 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach, DE

Mango's with The 19th Street Band at Mango's Bethany Beach, 97 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach, DE 19930, Bethany Beach, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View, DE
ABOUT

With Ocean View News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

