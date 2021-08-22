Live events coming up in Ocean View

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Ocean View has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Ocean View area:

Birds of The Inland Bays Ocean View, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 30048 Cedar Neck Road, Ocean View, DE 19970

Take a guided nature tour through the Preserve to learn more about different bird species. Each tour has a special species on focus --

Gardening With Native Plants Ocean View, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 30048 Cedar Neck Road, Ocean View, DE 19970

Join us as we stroll through the James Farm Ecological Preserve trails to identify native plants.

Pour It On Ocean View, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 117 Atlantic Ave, Ocean View, DE

Pour it On…because there are no brushes allowed here! IN this science meets art workshop you will make your own paint, create interesting resists with a “dirty” cup method. All materials and...

Keith White Duo Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 39817 Hickman Plaza Rd, Bethany Beach, DE

Mark your calendar for Keith White Duo at Bethany Beach Boathouse, premier Bethany Beach Delaware Restaurant.

Mango's with The 19th Street Band Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 97 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach, DE

Mango's with The 19th Street Band at Mango's Bethany Beach, 97 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach, DE 19930, Bethany Beach, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:00 pm