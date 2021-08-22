Bellevue events coming soon

(BELLEVUE, MI) Bellevue has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bellevue:

IPW Presents Live Pro Wrestling In Battle Creek - September 19 Battle Creek, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 35 West Hamblin Avenue, Battle Creek, MI 49017

IPW returns to Battle Creek, MI for live pro wrestling!

Yoga on the Lawn at Battle Creek Country Club Battle Creek, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Come enjoy the beautiful view and join Cheryl for a lovely yoga flow. Please bring a mat and remember to dress in layers. Cost: $5.00 donation

Battle Creek Central High School Open House Battle Creek, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 100 W Van Buren St, Battle Creek, MI

Join us for an Open House to meet the BC STEM principal and teachers, get to know other parents, ask questions and hear more information about the 2021-22 school year. Masks will be required for...

March for Easton Olivet, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 320 S Main St, Olivet, MI

ADHD Photography has been honored to be asked to shoot this event for Mental Health awareness! Though the circumstances may not be cheerful please come support this amazing event. The meeting will...

(Back To) School Supply Drive Battle Creek, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 5738 Beckley Rd, Battle Creek, MI

Let's support our local kids & communities! Bring in NEW school supplies and we'll give you a special coupon! Everything will be donated to our local schools!