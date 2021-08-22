Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellevue, MI

Bellevue events coming soon

Posted by 
Bellevue Journal
Bellevue Journal
 5 days ago

(BELLEVUE, MI) Bellevue has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bellevue:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2973xs_0bZVtZLk00

IPW Presents Live Pro Wrestling In Battle Creek - September 19

Battle Creek, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 35 West Hamblin Avenue, Battle Creek, MI 49017

IPW returns to Battle Creek, MI for live pro wrestling!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqRbR_0bZVtZLk00

Yoga on the Lawn at Battle Creek Country Club

Battle Creek, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Come enjoy the beautiful view and join Cheryl for a lovely yoga flow. Please bring a mat and remember to dress in layers. Cost: $5.00 donation

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBS56_0bZVtZLk00

Battle Creek Central High School Open House

Battle Creek, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 100 W Van Buren St, Battle Creek, MI

Join us for an Open House to meet the BC STEM principal and teachers, get to know other parents, ask questions and hear more information about the 2021-22 school year. Masks will be required for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vojqA_0bZVtZLk00

March for Easton

Olivet, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 320 S Main St, Olivet, MI

ADHD Photography has been honored to be asked to shoot this event for Mental Health awareness! Though the circumstances may not be cheerful please come support this amazing event. The meeting will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pkuk1_0bZVtZLk00

(Back To) School Supply Drive

Battle Creek, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 5738 Beckley Rd, Battle Creek, MI

Let's support our local kids & communities! Bring in NEW school supplies and we'll give you a special coupon! Everything will be donated to our local schools!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Bellevue Journal

Bellevue Journal

Bellevue, MI
18
Followers
240
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bellevue Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Olivet, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Government
City
Bellevue, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipw#Mi Join#An Open House#Mi Adhd Photography#Mental Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy