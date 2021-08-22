Events on the Norton calendar

(NORTON, VA) Live events are coming to Norton.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Norton:

DJ BINGO Norton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 815 Park Ave NW, Norton, VA

Every Wednesday, we will be having DJ Bingo! It’s bingo using songs instead of numbers, and we have different cards for different types of music. For example, one of the categories will be “80s...

Lift your Spirits with Rachel Lynn Carter Big Stone Gap, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 215 Wood Avenue East, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219

Join Rachel Lynn to learn how to drive forward in life and not in reverse!

Letcher County Farmers' Market Whitesburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 E Main St, Whitesburg, KY

Season: Summer Market Hours:June - October 2021Saturdays: 9:00 am - 12:00 pmJune - August 2021Wednesdays: 4 pm - 7 pm Location: Veterans Memorial Parking Lot,

Long Duathlon National’s Training Camp Big Stone Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Run, Bike, Run and train with me in person, as I make final preparations for Long Nationals! Contact me for details! Also check out other Workshops in Big Stone Gap

Songwriters Mic LIVE at BSG General Store Big Stone Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 215 Wood Ave E, Big Stone Gap, VA

Address: 215 Wood Ave E, Big Stone Gap, VA