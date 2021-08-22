Cancel
Norton, VA

Events on the Norton calendar

Norton Updates
Norton Updates
(NORTON, VA) Live events are coming to Norton.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Norton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5Z88_0bZVtXaI00

DJ BINGO

Norton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 815 Park Ave NW, Norton, VA

Every Wednesday, we will be having DJ Bingo! It’s bingo using songs instead of numbers, and we have different cards for different types of music. For example, one of the categories will be “80s...

Lift your Spirits with Rachel Lynn Carter

Big Stone Gap, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 215 Wood Avenue East, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219

Join Rachel Lynn to learn how to drive forward in life and not in reverse!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZv3L_0bZVtXaI00

Letcher County Farmers' Market

Whitesburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 E Main St, Whitesburg, KY

Season: Summer Market Hours:June - October 2021Saturdays: 9:00 am - 12:00 pmJune - August 2021Wednesdays: 4 pm - 7 pm Location: Veterans Memorial Parking Lot,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2adpj9_0bZVtXaI00

Long Duathlon National’s Training Camp

Big Stone Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Run, Bike, Run and train with me in person, as I make final preparations for Long Nationals! Contact me for details! Also check out other Workshops in Big Stone Gap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NpwhA_0bZVtXaI00

Songwriters Mic LIVE at BSG General Store

Big Stone Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 215 Wood Ave E, Big Stone Gap, VA

+ Google Map (276) 523-2303 https://bigstonegap.com/things-to-do/local-attractions/the-countiss-family-stage/ Outlook Songwriters Mic LIVE at BSG General Store div Outlook Songwriters Mic LIVE at...

ABOUT

With Norton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

