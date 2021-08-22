Cancel
Burkesville, KY

Burkesville calendar: Events coming up

Burkesville Post
Burkesville Post
 5 days ago

(BURKESVILLE, KY) Burkesville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Burkesville area:

Equinox Connection

Edmonton, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1696 Edwin Williams Road, Sulphur Well Historic District, KY 42129

A 1 day, 1 night CELEBRATION of connection located in Center, KY

SongFarmers of Russell County

Jamestown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 535 N Main St, Jamestown, KY

Local musicians, grab your instruments and join in during the next meeting of the SongFarmers of Russell County. For more information, contact Glenda York at glenda@russellcountylibrary.com.

What's Cooking?

Byrdstown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1300 Cordell Hull Memorial Dr, Byrdstown, TN

Join Interpretive Ranger Robert to learn about how the Hulls would have put food on the table. He will discuss the process of growing, smoking, storing, and cultivating all of the ingredients they...

KYNORML at River Festivus

Burkesville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

We will have a pop-up tent up on Friday with merchandise available for purchase. Saturday, we will be enjoying the festival and floating down the Mighty Cumberland River!

Hannah Boone Week

Tompkinsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 38 Old Mulkey Park Rd, Tompkinsville, KY

It's Hannah Boone's birthday! Miss Hannah will turn 275 this week! We think that deserves a Celebration! In fact, we'll be celebrating all week long. Each day's activities will be different than...

Burkesville Post

Burkesville Post

Burkesville, KY
With Burkesville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

