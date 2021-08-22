Salmon events coming up
(SALMON, ID) Live events are coming to Salmon.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Salmon:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 212 S Andrews St, Salmon, ID
Come and support your veterans and join us for the American Legion Breakfast! 7:30 am - 11 am Every 4th Sunday of every month!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 100 Courthouse Dr, Salmon, ID
The Coffis Brothers & The Mountain Men are a rootsy rock n’ roll band born and raised in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Influenced by those early surroundings, songwriters Jam...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: Fairgrounds Rd, Salmon, ID
8.00 am to 10.00 am Check in Open Exhibits 9.00 am 4H/FFA Working Ranch Horse Show - Arena 10.00 am Open Exhibits Close-Judging Begins-Green Building 1.00 pm
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 2700 Main St, Salmon, ID
Save the date to attend the Idaho Association of County Assessors from August 23 – 26, 2021 in Salmon, Idaho! This conference brings together county assessors from throughout Idaho for education...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Real Estate and auctions go hand in hand.For decades, farmers have been buying and selling their pro...
