Manistique, MI

Live events coming up in Manistique

Posted by 
Manistique Daily
Manistique Daily
 5 days ago

(MANISTIQUE, MI) Live events are lining up on the Manistique calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manistique:



Follywood: "Lost in Vegas!"

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

Viva Las Vegas! Follywood takes you on a whirlwind adventure to Sin City. This year, what happens in Vegas... becomes a variety show in Curtis! Get ready for tons of laughs with all your favorite...



Manistique Farmer’s Market

Manistique, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 180 N Maple St, Manistique, MI

Held every Wednesday through the Summer. Community Covid-19 Guidelines at the Farmers Market: Customers who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask. Masks are required if you are not...



1st District Pictured Rocks Sunset Cruise

Munising, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 City Park Drive, Munising, MI 49862

Join the 1st District Republicans for the first ever Pictured Rocks Sunset Cruise.



Matt Sayles & the Driftless Revelers w/Misisipi Mike Wolf at the Falling Rock Cafe

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 104 E Munising Ave, Munising, MI

Third night of the tour with Matt Sayles & the Driftless Revelers w/Misisipi Mike Wolf brings us to Munising, Michigan for a show at the Falling Rock Cafe!



Feeding America Mobile Pantries

Manistique, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 203 S Cedar St, Manistique, MI

For households experiencing food vulnerability there will be a Feeding America Mobile Food truck at Central Park Ball Field- On Tannery Rd., 345 Elm Street, Manistique, MI 49854. First come, first...

