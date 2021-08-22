Coming soon: Cave Junction events

(CAVE JUNCTION, OR) Live events are lining up on the Cave Junction calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cave Junction:

Meadowlark Comic Con 2021 Grants Pass, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Fairgrounds Road, Grants Pass, OR 97527

A pop culture and comic convention in Southern Oregon featuring special guests, artists, local vendors, games, and cosplay.

Barnstormers Presents Shakespeare in the Park: "A Midsummer Night's Dream" Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1690 SW Webster Rd, Grants Pass, OR

Barnstormers Theatre Presents Shakespeare in the Park “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare directed by Steven Sabel August 13 – 28 Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM Performing at...

Guided Tour Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 11845 Lower River Rd, Grants Pass, OR

Join a park guide for a morning stroll at Wildlife Images. You’re tour will begin before General Admission so you’ll be able to see the Ambassador Staff feeding and interaction with the animals...

Rhea Lana's of Grants Pass Fall Back-to-School Children's Consignment Sale Grants Pass, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1451 Fairgrounds Road, Grants Pass, OR 97527

Rhea Lana's of Grants Pass is hosting a Family Shopping Event! Get the entire family set for all things Fall and Back-to-School!

Fox Feeding Keeper Talk Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:45 AM

Address: 11845 Lower River Rd, Grants Pass, OR

During this FREE Keeper Talk join Cheveyo the Gray Fox for his breakfast meal. Cheveyo’s trainer will share his incredible story of survival. You’ll be able to see his skills as one of the only...