Pittsfield, IL

Pittsfield calendar: What's coming up

Pittsfield Dispatch
Pittsfield Dispatch
 5 days ago

(PITTSFIELD, IL) Pittsfield is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pittsfield:

Wildlife Encounters: Duck Banding

Hull, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 26558 160th St, Hull, IL

Work with an IDNR biologist to go through the banding process for wood ducks found at Gardner Camp. Learn all about the most beautiful species of waterfowl in our area. We will discuss how and why...

Chicken Dinner

Chambersburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 107 N Columbia St, Chambersburg, IL

Menu includes fried chicken, sides, homemade pie, and ice cream. Carry out 3:30 p.m. Dine in 4:30 p.m. Outdoor seating available.

Historic Louisiana Ghost Tour

Louisiana, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

**This is a ticketed event. Please read the entire description** We are continually working to connect our past residents to the present, even if they are long dead. However, sometimes the dead...

16 Hour Illinois Concealed Carry Class

Roodhouse, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1140 S State St, Roodhouse, IL

16 hour course for first-time concealed carry applicants. Upon successful completion of the course, all students will receive Illinois Concealed Carry Certificate, USCCA Certificate and USCCA...

Pat Jones at Ridge View Winery

Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL

Live Music with Pat Jones in Mt Sterling, IL at Ridge View Winery

Pittsfield Dispatch

Pittsfield Dispatch

Pittsfield, IL
With Pittsfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Pittsfield, IL
