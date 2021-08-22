Cancel
Ephraim, UT

Ephraim calendar: Coming events

Ephraim Times
Ephraim Times
(EPHRAIM, UT) Ephraim has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ephraim:

Circus Barn Rustic Retreat

Scofield, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

A 5 day circus retreat in the beautiful and remote Utah mountains. Come play in our gorgeous circus barn, learn from dedicated coaches, relax in a cozy cabin, and eat delicious, nourishing...

Ned Ledoux with Charlie Jenkins

Manti, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ned Ledoux and Charlie Jenkins are going to rock the fairgrounds Wednesday Aug 25

Plein Air Painting Competition and Artist Studio Tour

Spring City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

This is the 15th Annual Spring City Arts Plein Air Painting Competition and Artist Studio Tour, one of Utah\'s longest running premier plein air painting events. Artists paint from August 28 to...

Sanpete County Fair

Manti, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Battle Royale Baseball Tournament 7U - 12U

Huntington, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The 1st annual Battle Royale Baseball Tournament in Emery County includes 7U - 12U divisions, along with skills contests for a home run derby, bunting contest, and around the horn 4 person team...

Ephraim Times

Ephraim Times

Ephraim, UT
With Ephraim Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

