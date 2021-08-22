Cancel
Walton, NY

Walton events coming soon

Posted by 
Walton Updates
Walton Updates
 5 days ago

(WALTON, NY) Live events are coming to Walton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walton:

Randy Hulse Classic Country & 50’s and 60’s Rock ‘n’ Roll @ “The Castle”

Walton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Castle on the Delaware in the beautiful village of Walton, nestled in the foothills of the Catskills, welcomes Randy Hulse Sr. singing Classic Country Hits and 50’s and 60’s Rock ‘n’ Roll from 7pm...

Toddler Rhyme Time

Delhi, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 40 Elm St, Delhi, NY

An interactive program featuring repetitive songs, finger plays, and motion. We read one short book and color pictures. Ages 0-3. Phone: 607-746-2662

Wine Component Tasting

Delhi, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 70 Main Street, Delhi, NY 13753

Learn about the components in wine and how to smell and taste them

Computer Basics

Sidney, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 8 River St, Sidney, NY

Computer Basics: Monday, August 9th at 1pm Introduction to Microsoft Excel: Monday, August 23rd at 1pm

Libba: Here This Day

Franklin, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 25 Institute St, Franklin, NY

A concert staging of a new opera that tells the life story of iconic guitarist Libba Cotten, a humble, gifted, left-handed singer/songwriter who grew up in the segregated south, played the guitar...

With Walton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

