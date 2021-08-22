Cancel
Post, TX

Live events coming up in Post

Post Dispatch
 5 days ago

(POST, TX) Live events are coming to Post.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Post area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nasFS_0bZVtHhu00

JV Football vs Farwell @ Ralls

Ralls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The Ralls Independent School District complies with all federal and state rules and regulations and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age or disability...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOob6_0bZVtHhu00

WHODUNIT (MAFIA EDITION) 1st Seating

Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 6015 82nd St #1B, Lubbock, TX

Stella's, Manhattan 9 and THEY Improv have partnered up for an interactive night of libations, fine Italian cuisine and a unique mafioso mystery. Put on your detective hat and dress to impress...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hkvV4_0bZVtHhu00

Wine & Yoga

Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Join us for an evening of yoga and wellness. Angie Alspaugh is a certified yoga teacher who conducts classes with groups of people which involves meditation and yoga poses. She guides students to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08cjwq_0bZVtHhu00

Spivey at The Kress

Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1109 Broadway St, Lubbock, TX

End your month the best way, at Burklee Hill! Uncork a bottle with us and enjoy live music with Ryan Spivey! You may also like the following events from Burklee Hill Vineyards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=468nrO_0bZVtHhu00

Soul Train Southern 70's Party

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 5101 Avenue Q, Lubbock, TX 79412

Live Performances by Coldrank, Donnie Ray & Band, Charmin Greene. and Frequency Band. BYOB Food, Drinks, BEst Dressed Contest @ KOKO Palace

Post, TX
With Post Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

