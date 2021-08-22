Shirley Faye Prater Hayes age 70, of Murfreesboro and a long-time resident of Dowelltown, passed away Friday morning August 20, 2021 at her residence. She was born November 26, 1950 to her parents the late Benjamin and Virginia Lucille Thomas Prater. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby “Blue” Hayes; son, Joel Hayes; sister Janella Prater and brother Greg Prater. Ms. Hayes was a member of Elizabeth Chapel Baptist Church and worked as Payroll Administrator at Federal Mogul. She is survived by daughter, Lora (Tony) Hortert of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Christian Hortert (Leslie King), Garrett Hortert and Rachel Hortert; sister Marcia (Bobby) Mayo of Woodbury; sister-in-law, Barbara Harris of Macon, GA. Funeral services will be held 4 PM Sunday August 22, 2021 at DeKalb Funeral Chapel with Bro. Bryan Jones officiating and burial to follow in Prosperity Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday 4 PM till 7 PM and Sunday 1 PM until the time of the service at 4 PM. The funeral home lounge is closed at this time and no food or drinks are allowed in the funeral home. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.