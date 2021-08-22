Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dowelltown, TN

Shirley Faye Prater Hayes

wjle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShirley Faye Prater Hayes age 70, of Murfreesboro and a long-time resident of Dowelltown, passed away Friday morning August 20, 2021 at her residence. She was born November 26, 1950 to her parents the late Benjamin and Virginia Lucille Thomas Prater. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby “Blue” Hayes; son, Joel Hayes; sister Janella Prater and brother Greg Prater. Ms. Hayes was a member of Elizabeth Chapel Baptist Church and worked as Payroll Administrator at Federal Mogul. She is survived by daughter, Lora (Tony) Hortert of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Christian Hortert (Leslie King), Garrett Hortert and Rachel Hortert; sister Marcia (Bobby) Mayo of Woodbury; sister-in-law, Barbara Harris of Macon, GA. Funeral services will be held 4 PM Sunday August 22, 2021 at DeKalb Funeral Chapel with Bro. Bryan Jones officiating and burial to follow in Prosperity Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday 4 PM till 7 PM and Sunday 1 PM until the time of the service at 4 PM. The funeral home lounge is closed at this time and no food or drinks are allowed in the funeral home. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

www.wjle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macon, TN
City
Woodbury, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Obituaries
City
Dowelltown, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faye#Payroll Administrator#Federal Mogul#Ga#Dekalb Funeral Chapel#Prosperity Cemetery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy