Because no one seems quite sure how to treat cryptocurrency, proposals to regulate it tend to pop up in unexpected places. The most recent is the federal infrastructure bill making its way through Congress. The bill includes a provision that would give federal regulators the ability to impose new tax reporting obligations on cryptocurrency brokers. This particular provision may or may not be the right policy, but if we want to be thoughtful about how we finally regulate cryptocurrency, we should take the issue head on and develop a real regulatory framework.