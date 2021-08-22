Events on the San Augustine calendar

(SAN AUGUSTINE, TX) Live events are coming to San Augustine.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Augustine:

Boots, Shoots & Boogie Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1090 County Road 231, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Join us for Live Music, Food, and Raffles after a friendly Trap shoot! All proceeds go back to helping Harold's House.

Toy Party Sleepover Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Address: 1112 North St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Bring your favorite stuffed animal and help them prepare for a sleepover at the library!

Adult Art Series: Wire Wrapped Jewelry Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 1112 North St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Learn to wrap beads and crystals in wire to make rings, necklaces, or earrings!

Where Were You? Remembering the Events of 9/11 Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1112 North St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Please join us as we share our memories of where we were as the tragic events of 9/11 unfolded.

Kirbyville Varsity Football @ Hemphill Hemphill, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1000 Milam St, Hemphill, TX

The Hemphill (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Kirbyville (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.