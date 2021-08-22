Cancel
San Augustine, TX

Events on the San Augustine calendar

San Augustine News Flash
San Augustine News Flash
 5 days ago

(SAN AUGUSTINE, TX) Live events are coming to San Augustine.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Augustine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUOcg_0bZVszvT00

Boots, Shoots & Boogie

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1090 County Road 231, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Join us for Live Music, Food, and Raffles after a friendly Trap shoot! All proceeds go back to helping Harold's House.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11GUFn_0bZVszvT00

Toy Party Sleepover

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Address: 1112 North St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Bring your favorite stuffed animal and help them prepare for a sleepover at the library!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cr3Qv_0bZVszvT00

Adult Art Series: Wire Wrapped Jewelry

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 1112 North St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Learn to wrap beads and crystals in wire to make rings, necklaces, or earrings!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31IuKp_0bZVszvT00

Where Were You? Remembering the Events of 9/11

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1112 North St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Please join us as we share our memories of where we were as the tragic events of 9/11 unfolded.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYC2W_0bZVszvT00

Kirbyville Varsity Football @ Hemphill

Hemphill, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1000 Milam St, Hemphill, TX

The Hemphill (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Kirbyville (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

Learn More

Comments / 0

San Augustine News Flash

San Augustine News Flash

San Augustine, TX
38
Followers
202
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Augustine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

