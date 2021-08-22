Moorefield events coming soon

(MOOREFIELD, WV) Live events are lining up on the Moorefield calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moorefield:

Shenandoah Autumnfest 2021 Woodstock, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 300 Fairground Road, Woodstock, VA 22664

One of the Top 10 Amazing Fall Festivals worth a road trip designation by The Travel Channel. Shenandoah Autumnfest offers the best in BBQ,

Live Music with Bill Vaughan Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 16 Serendipity Ln, Woodstock, VA

Live Music with Bill Vaughan Bill Vaughan began playing piano at an early age and was performing in bars for tips by the age of 12. He has been singing and performing ever since in and around...

2 Man Team Event- Panthera Training Old Fields, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2506 Fish Pond Rd, Old Fields, WV

The Tactical Games Team Event is comprised of Teams of 2 competitors working together to get to the top of the podium. The Team Event will be similar to the individual events in structure, however...

Authors Among Us: Joe McGee & Jess Rinker Wardensville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 50 W Main St, Wardensville, WV

Join us for our first Authors Among Us event highlighting the talented writers living in and around Hardy County, WV. Jess Rinker, author of The Dare Sisters, Send a Girl, and other children’s...

Mikele Buck Band Live at Swilled Dog Upper Tract, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 28 Pendleton County Industrial Park Rd, Upper Tract, WV

The Mikele Buck Band $5 Cover at the Door All Ages ------------ Mikele Buck returns to Swilled Dog with his full band on August 28th from 6-9pm. Buck was born in the Hills of WV, where his family...