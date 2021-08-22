Cancel
Moorefield, WV

Moorefield events coming soon

Moorefield Voice
Moorefield Voice
 5 days ago

(MOOREFIELD, WV) Live events are lining up on the Moorefield calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moorefield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UIhVv_0bZVsy2k00

Shenandoah Autumnfest 2021

Woodstock, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 300 Fairground Road, Woodstock, VA 22664

One of the Top 10 Amazing Fall Festivals worth a road trip designation by The Travel Channel. Shenandoah Autumnfest offers the best in BBQ,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4FkI_0bZVsy2k00

Live Music with Bill Vaughan

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 16 Serendipity Ln, Woodstock, VA

Live Music with Bill Vaughan Bill Vaughan began playing piano at an early age and was performing in bars for tips by the age of 12. He has been singing and performing ever since in and around...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yXDDH_0bZVsy2k00

2 Man Team Event- Panthera Training

Old Fields, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2506 Fish Pond Rd, Old Fields, WV

The Tactical Games Team Event is comprised of Teams of 2 competitors working together to get to the top of the podium. The Team Event will be similar to the individual events in structure, however...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGy2Z_0bZVsy2k00

Authors Among Us: Joe McGee & Jess Rinker

Wardensville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 50 W Main St, Wardensville, WV

Join us for our first Authors Among Us event highlighting the talented writers living in and around Hardy County, WV. Jess Rinker, author of The Dare Sisters, Send a Girl, and other children’s...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOCun_0bZVsy2k00

Mikele Buck Band Live at Swilled Dog

Upper Tract, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 28 Pendleton County Industrial Park Rd, Upper Tract, WV

The Mikele Buck Band $5 Cover at the Door All Ages ------------ Mikele Buck returns to Swilled Dog with his full band on August 28th from 6-9pm. Buck was born in the Hills of WV, where his family...

Moorefield Voice

Moorefield Voice

Moorefield, WV
With Moorefield Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

