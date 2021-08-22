Live events Fairfield — what’s coming up

(FAIRFIELD, ME) Live events are lining up on the Fairfield calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

Art in the Park: Plein Air Sunflowers Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Front St, Waterville, ME

For more information about this week's Project: https://www.watervillecreates.org/shows/art-in-the-park-plein-air-sunflowers/ There will be no storytime with Mrs. Liz at this event. Waterville...

Yardgoods Sit & Knit — Maine Yarn Cruise Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 60 Concourse W, Waterville, ME

Join us on Tuesdays from 10am -12 Sit for Knit at Yardgoods! We have a group of women who like to visit and knit. All are welcome.

Supervision II - Intermediate Supervision Waterville, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:15 PM

Address: 180 West River Road, Waterville, ME 04901

In-person on Thomas College's campus. Taught by Doctor Ryan Wheaton, PhD, business and business organization professor

Downtown Waterville Farmers' Market Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Front St, Waterville, ME

Save time at market and order ahead from each market member on website.

Introduction to Lean, Agile and SCRUM Waterville, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:15 PM

Address: 180 West River Road, Waterville, ME 04901

In-person on Thomas College's campus. Taught by Mike Duguay, Scrum Master