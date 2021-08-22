Cancel
Concordia, KS

Concordia calendar: Coming events

Concordia News Flash
 5 days ago

(CONCORDIA, KS) Concordia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Concordia:

Chamber Coffee with Cloud County Tourism "The Big Dig"

Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 207 W 6th St, Concordia, KS

Please join us each Tuesday morning at 8:00 a.m at 207 W 6th St. for Chamber Coffee. This is a great chance to discuss upcoming events, promotions, and other items of general community interest...

Celebration of life

Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:45 PM

Address: 325 W 6th St, Concordia, KS

Here is Rita Begnoche’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 11, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Rita Begnoche (Concordia, Kansas). Family...

Historical Construction Equipment Association Intern. Conv.

Glasco, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

We will demonstrate the use of historical equipment, and steam engines.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Beloit Brown Bag

Beloit, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

This event listing provided for the Beloit community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Joseph Hall Presents - Elvis: Rock N' Remember

Concordia, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 310 West 6th Street, Concordia, KS 66901

Join us at the Brown Grand Theatre for Elvis: Rock N' Remember!

With Concordia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

