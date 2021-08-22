Cancel
Harlan, IA

Harlan events coming up

Posted by 
Harlan News Watch
Harlan News Watch
 5 days ago

(HARLAN, IA) Live events are coming to Harlan.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Harlan area:

Class - Generation Fit

Harlan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1213 Chatburn Ave, Harlan, IA

Generation Fit - Jackie Generation Fit is a fun, energizing program that helps older adults take greater control of their health by encouraging physical activity and offering social events. Taught...

a David Gaul Production

Harlan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1805 Morse Ave, Harlan, IA

Sunday, August 22, 2 pm. Join the Shelby County Historical Museum and local film creator David Gaul, as we show one of his famous films.

Shelby County Farmers Market

Harlan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2099 Chatburn Ave, Harlan, IA

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 7 - September 29, 2021Wednesdays, 3:30PM - 6PM June 19 - October 30, 2021Saturday 8:30AM - 12PM Location: 2099 Chatburn

Keegan Auction #2

Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

*LARGE AUCTION* ANTIQUE TOOLS. - NUMEROUS CARPENTER TOOLS (HAND TOOLS AND POWER TOOLS). - LUMBER. - FORD NAA TRACTOR w/SEVERAL ATTACHMENTS. - 1988 CHEVY TRUCK w/DUMP BED. - HYUNDIA GOLF CART, ...

Avoca Main Street Market

Avoca, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 2 - September 29, 2021Wednesday, 5pm - 7pm Location:201 North Elm Street

