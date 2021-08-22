Cancel
Redwood Falls, MN

Redwood Falls calendar: Coming events

Redwood Falls News Alert
Redwood Falls News Alert
 5 days ago

(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) Live events are lining up on the Redwood Falls calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Redwood Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnyMf_0bZVsloX00

Redwood River Boss Toms,MN

Redwood Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 901 E Cook St, Redwood Falls, MN

Redwood River Boss Toms,MNTickets:Single: $50.00Couple: $75.00Sponsor: $300.00Jake: $25.00Sponsor Couple: $300.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cII6b_0bZVsloX00

Visitation

Redwood Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 111 S Halvorson St, Redwood Falls, MN

Here is Shirley Okins-Kaehler’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 12, 2021, at the age of 70, Shirley Okins-Kaehler (Redwood Falls...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XyNcy_0bZVsloX00

The Imbibe Sessions featuring The Brothers Burn Mountain

Granite Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 681 Prentice St, Granite Falls, MN

The Imbibe Sessions is an intimate arts and education series that showcases the history and development of American music from the 1920s through the present. Through partnerships with highly...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DaNN_0bZVsloX00

End of Summer Celebration

Sleepy Eye, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 400 4th Ave NW, Sleepy Eye, MN

NO FREE Sweet Corn this year! We are rebranding and restructuring for something NEW in 2022! Friday: Food Trucks on 14 (Lola's & The 507) Saturday: Grand Parade at 6:00 p.m. Saturday: LIVE Music...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gr6fW_0bZVsloX00

One Book One County Author Talks

Lamberton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 101 2nd Ave E, Lamberton, MN

Pam Nowak will be here to speak about her book Never Let Go. At the beginning of June we received 25 books to pass out to our community for everyone to read and pass along to another person to...

Redwood Falls News Alert

Redwood Falls News Alert

Redwood Falls, MN
With Redwood Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

