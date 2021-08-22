Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Bud, IL

Coming soon: Red Bud events

Posted by 
Red Bud News Watch
Red Bud News Watch
 5 days ago

(RED BUD, IL) Red Bud has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Red Bud:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6Um4_0bZVsj3500

Return to LIBERTY COURTYARD!

Evansville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Return to LIBERTY COURTYARD! is on Facebook. To connect with Return to LIBERTY COURTYARD!, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZpOSO_0bZVsj3500

Auction : Jackson Co IL 78.4. Ava, Illinois IL

Sparta, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1403 N Hillcrest Dr, Sparta, IL

ONLINE ABSOLUTE AUCTION !!! This 78.48 surveyed acres includes a 2-acre lake, 36 acres of income producing tillable land with a 104.8 PI, and the balance wooded with a small creek. Located in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XTBAf_0bZVsj3500

Indoor Yard Sale

Freeburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Indoor Yard Sale at 900 N State St, Freeburg, IL 62243-4006, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 am to 12:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0W91_0bZVsj3500

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Waterloo, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 215 Park St, Waterloo, IL

Anyone who has lost a loved one is welcome to attend either of our groups. We have experienced facilitators and you will find help and support from being with others who are also grieving the loss...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YwdFD_0bZVsj3500

Fresh Flower U-Picks on the Farm

Prairie Du Rocher, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4074 State Rte 155, Prairie Du Rocher, IL

Our farm is located just 45 minutes south of St.Louis near Prairie du Rocher IL. Our U-Picks Events are unique and quaint events in which we invite you come enjoy our surroundings, the farms...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Red Bud News Watch

Red Bud News Watch

Red Bud, IL
46
Followers
216
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Red Bud News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Freeburg, IL
Waterloo, IL
Government
Red Bud, IL
Government
City
Red Bud, IL
City
Prairie Du Rocher, IL
City
Waterloo, IL
City
Sparta, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il Rrb#Il Online Absolute#Il Anyone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy