Coming soon: Red Bud events

(RED BUD, IL) Red Bud has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Red Bud:

Return to LIBERTY COURTYARD! Evansville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Return to LIBERTY COURTYARD! is on Facebook. To connect with Return to LIBERTY COURTYARD!, join Facebook today.

Auction : Jackson Co IL 78.4. Ava, Illinois IL Sparta, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1403 N Hillcrest Dr, Sparta, IL

ONLINE ABSOLUTE AUCTION !!! This 78.48 surveyed acres includes a 2-acre lake, 36 acres of income producing tillable land with a 104.8 PI, and the balance wooded with a small creek. Located in...

Indoor Yard Sale Freeburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Indoor Yard Sale at 900 N State St, Freeburg, IL 62243-4006, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 am to 12:00 pm

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Waterloo, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 215 Park St, Waterloo, IL

Anyone who has lost a loved one is welcome to attend either of our groups. We have experienced facilitators and you will find help and support from being with others who are also grieving the loss...

Fresh Flower U-Picks on the Farm Prairie Du Rocher, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4074 State Rte 155, Prairie Du Rocher, IL

Our farm is located just 45 minutes south of St.Louis near Prairie du Rocher IL. Our U-Picks Events are unique and quaint events in which we invite you come enjoy our surroundings, the farms...