Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee flooding: Loretta Lynn’s ranch inundated by floodwaters

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SaHsG_0bZVshHd00

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — Country star Loretta Lynn’s ranch was not immune to the intense flooding that has inundated parts of middle Tennessee.

The main road to the Lynn’s ranch in Humpreys County is washed out, and residents there said it’s the worst flooding they’ve ever seen, WZTV reported.

“It’s devastating! So many homes, pets and peoples lives lost today. It’s hard to describe,” Jon Cody Finger said in a video he shared of the ranch on social media. “The entire county is destroyed by this water. People are missing and we will pick back up tomorrow to do everything we can.”

Lynn and her family are safe, Country Now reported.

“This is Barb,” the family shared on Tayla Lynn’s Facebook page. “Tayla only has limited text signal.

Her family of 4 are safe along with Memaw and family. She asks that you please keep their community in your prayers. This has been devastating and it’s no where near over.”

Tayla Lynn later added that the family is safe and trying to help with rescue efforts.

“Loretta Lynn Memaw is safe,” she wrote. “Completely safe and healthy. Our family. All of them are safe. Our people. Our people. Our town. Pray for them. Us. Our Ranch. We’ve been hit pretty hard. Details will come as we get out from under water. For now focus on the people.”

Flooding from a deluge of rainfall led to the deaths of 10 people and dozens more missing as rescuers continued search efforts Sunday.

“Tennesseans, please stay cautious of rising floodwaters caused by heavy rainfall in parts of Middle TN,” Gov. Bill Lee said on social media. “We are actively working with emergency response officials and first responders as they support Tennesseans in flooded areas.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
57K+
Followers
61K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loretta Lynn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#The Ranch#Extreme Weather#Wztv#Country Now#Tennesseans#The Associated Press#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tennessee Flooding: Couple in helicopter rescue 17 people trapped on rooftops

WAVERLY, Tenn. — A helicopter pilot and his fiancee rescued 17 people from rooftops during torrential flooding that inundated Middle Tennessee over the weekend. Joel Boyers had just finished helping his fiancee earn her pilot’s license on Saturday when he got a call from a woman in Pennsylvania asking if he could rescue her brother, whose home in Waverly was underwater.

Comments / 5

Community Policy