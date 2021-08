Eugene Boggess had always dreamed of being a soldier. The now 87-year-old Korean War veteran first tried to join when he was 16 years old. “Henry Wilson and I went to Beckley to enlist,” he recalled with a smile. "Henry was just 15 and I was 16. Henry made it in, but I didn’t. When they figured out I had forged my mom’s name, they told me to go home and grow up.”