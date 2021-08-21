Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US evacuated about 17,000 people from Kabul since August 14

philadelphiaherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington DC [US], August 22 (ANI): The United States has evacuated some 17,000 people from Afghanistan since August 14, Pentagon informed on Saturday. "Since the end of July, we have relocated approximately 22,000 people. Since the beginning of this evacuation operation on August 14, we have evacuated approximately 17,000," Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor told during a briefing on Saturday.

www.philadelphiaherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Us Citizens#Taliban#Ani#Pentagon#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Qatar
Related
U.S. Politicsdallassun.com

US evacuates 6,800 people from Afghanistan in past 24 hrs

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): The US has evacuated nearly 6800 people in the past 24 hours from Afghanistan bringing the total number of evacuees to 1,11,900 since August 14, a top official said on Saturday. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III said in a tweet, "Yesterday, August...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
Sacramento, CAKCRA.com

Veteran explains challenges in evacuating people from Kabul

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It has been over a week of evacuations since the Taliban took over Kabul, and the U.S. Department of State has yet to confirm the number of people who remain in what the military has called a "contested war zone." Since the takeover, images and videos out...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US Accelerates Evacuation of Americans and Afghans from Kabul

WASHINGTON - The United States has accelerated the evacuation of Americans and Afghans from Kabul as the Taliban, who took over the country, warned they consider President Joe Biden's August 31 deadline for keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan a "red line" that must be met. Biden said Sunday that more...
PoliticsCNBC

U.S. says 2,500 Americans evacuated from Kabul in past week

The United States has evacuated 2,500 Americans from Kabul over the past week, senior U.S. officials said on Saturday. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Washington is fighting against "time and space" to evacuate people from Afghanistan. The United States has evacuated 2,500 Americans from Kabul over the past week, senior...
WorldWNMT AM 650

Ukraine evacuates 83 people from Kabul, foreign minister says

KYIV (Reuters) – A Ukrainian military plane evacuated 83 people from Kabul on Sunday, including journalists, activists, and Afghan women and children, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. Thousands of people wanting to escape Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers have gathered at the airport as the United States and other nations attempt...
U.S. Politicsknoxvilletimes.com

Biden says Afghan evacuation 'most difficult airlift' in hi

Washington [US], August 21 (ANI): Terming the evacuation from Afghanistan the 'most difficult and largest airlift' ever in the history, US President Joe Biden on Friday assured to get all Americans and allies out of the war-torn country. "Kabul evacuation is among the largest and most difficult airlifts in history,"...
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Afghan evacuees being held at US airbases after fleeing Kabul

The Americans and thousands of Afghans who have managed to escape Kabul on US military flights amid the botched withdrawal are being held in an overcrowded airbase hanger in Qatar as US Border agents work frantically to process the growing number of evacuees. When US military planes have taken off...
MilitaryTaylor Daily Press

Taliban in pursuit of US and NATO personnel, US evacuated more than 2,000 people from Kabul in the last 24 hours | Afghanistan in the hands of the Taliban

A few days after taking power, the radical Islamist Taliban movement in Afghanistan is intensifying its search for Afghans who allegedly collaborated with Americans or NATO forces. They also searched a crowd of Afghans at the airport in the capital, Kabul. However, the US military managed to evacuate more than 2,000 people from Afghanistan via Kabul airport in the past 24 hours. Major General Hank Taylor announced this at a news conference held by the US Department of Defense on Thursday.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden orders 5,000 US troops back to Afghanistan; threatens Taliban with US attack

President Joe Biden authorized thousands more U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan on Saturday as the Taliban continued to capture provincial capitals and was said to be closing in on Kabul. Biden said he’s authorized “approximately 5,000 US troops” to deploy based on “recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence...
U.S. Politicsbaltimorenews.net

About 1,100 US citizens evacuated from Afghanistan

Washington [US], August 18 (ANI): The United States military has evacuated approximately 1,100 US citizens, permanent residents and their families on 13 flights from Afghanistan on Tuesday (local time), a White House official said. According to CNN, twelve of those flights were C-17 sorties and one was a C-130. At...

Comments / 0

Community Policy