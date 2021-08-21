US evacuated about 17,000 people from Kabul since August 14
Washington DC [US], August 22 (ANI): The United States has evacuated some 17,000 people from Afghanistan since August 14, Pentagon informed on Saturday. "Since the end of July, we have relocated approximately 22,000 people. Since the beginning of this evacuation operation on August 14, we have evacuated approximately 17,000," Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor told during a briefing on Saturday.www.philadelphiaherald.com
