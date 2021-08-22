Cancel
Mcminnville, TN

Breanna Rippetoe McClure

wjle.com
 6 days ago

Mrs. Breanna Rippetoe McClure, age 37, of McMinnville passed away on Wednesday at River Park Hospital. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Christine Bates. She is survived by her husband- Brandon McClure, Mother- Christie Rippetoe both of McMinnville, Sister- Chrissa Bates of Mt. Juliet, Special cousin- Crystal Hale of Smithville, Sisters-In-Law- Monica Cope, Elizabeth Childress, Kacie Pease & Misty Newby, Bro-In-Law- Kevin McClure and Mother-In-Law- Donna Pease all of McMinnville.

