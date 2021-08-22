Live events coming up in Morris

(MORRIS, MN) Live events are coming to Morris.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Morris area:

Worship on Wednesdays! Barrett, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 218 Church St, Barrett, MN

Join us at Peace church for this family-centered worship experiment. All ages are welcome for this kid-friendly worship service. *This will not replace our traditional Sunday worship.

CLASSIC CAR SHOW Donnelly, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Its time to shine up those Classic vehicles for the annual Donnelly Threshing Bee Car Show - Sunday Aug 29 from 10am-1pm. This event is held on the Aanerud Ball Field. Enter the South Gate of the...

Cross Country – @ Home Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 24860 State Hwy 9, Morris, MN

Race at 5:30 p.m. at Pomme de Terre Golf Course

Bible Journal workshop Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 46303 MN-28, Morris, MN

Join us as we have our special guest, Nici Ahrenholz speak and teach about Bible and Prayer Journaling. Nici will help attendees discover their own unique journaling style and encourage them to...

Safety & Survival + Fire Starters Starbuck, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 25022 Co Rd 41, Starbuck, MN

