Morris, MN

Live events coming up in Morris

Morris Post
Morris Post
 5 days ago

(MORRIS, MN) Live events are coming to Morris.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Morris area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G4Vun_0bZVsXPF00

Worship on Wednesdays!

Barrett, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 218 Church St, Barrett, MN

Join us at Peace church for this family-centered worship experiment. All ages are welcome for this kid-friendly worship service. *This will not replace our traditional Sunday worship.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKJlP_0bZVsXPF00

CLASSIC CAR SHOW

Donnelly, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Its time to shine up those Classic vehicles for the annual Donnelly Threshing Bee Car Show - Sunday Aug 29 from 10am-1pm. This event is held on the Aanerud Ball Field. Enter the South Gate of the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cOx1K_0bZVsXPF00

Cross Country – @ Home

Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 24860 State Hwy 9, Morris, MN

Race at 5:30 p.m. at Pomme de Terre Golf Course

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VyhmB_0bZVsXPF00

Bible Journal workshop

Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 46303 MN-28, Morris, MN

Join us as we have our special guest, Nici Ahrenholz speak and teach about Bible and Prayer Journaling. Nici will help attendees discover their own unique journaling style and encourage them to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=410EtL_0bZVsXPF00

Safety & Survival + Fire Starters

Starbuck, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 25022 Co Rd 41, Starbuck, MN

Safety & Survival + Fire Starters is on Facebook. To connect with Safety & Survival + Fire Starters, join Facebook today.

Learn More

