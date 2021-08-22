Cancel
Wadena Journal

Events on the Wadena calendar

Wadena Journal
Wadena Journal
 5 days ago

(WADENA, MN) Live events are coming to Wadena.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wadena:

2 Day Rimfire Course in New York Mills, MN

New York Mills, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 49899 Co Hwy 54, New York Mills, MN

Our first course filled quickly so we have scheduled another one. The Rifles Only RimFire Academy focuses on the fundamentals of marksmanship. It is a basic but intense 2 day course, with a little...

Staples Railroad Days

Staples, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

There is something for everyone at Railroad Days! Monday: Medallion Hunt:9am Penny wars-Staples: all day Tuesday: Medallion Hunt:9am Penny wars: all day Staples Eye Clinic Bounce House, BBQ...

Friday Night 9 Hole Scramble

Staples, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 27923 McGivern Dr, Staples, MN

Join us Friday evening for our 9 Hole Scrambles. 5 PM shotgun start. 4 person teams. $40 Per-Team. $20 Optional skins game. Stay for drinks or join us for dinner on our patio with beautiful views...

Ag & Energy Center’s Field Day

Staples, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1830 Airport Rd, Staples, MN

Central Lakes College Ag & Energy Center Annual Field Day will be August 27th this year, the day will start at 9 am and will conclude around 3 pm. There will be Ride \'N Drive Opportunities...

England Prairie Pioneer Days

Verndale, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Co Rd 1, Verndale, MN

Antique tractor pull, blacksmith shop, printing shop, threshing demonstrations, draft horses, petting barn, food, sawmill, and much more.

Comments / 0

Wadena Journal

Wadena Journal

Wadena, MN
ABOUT

With Wadena Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Rifles#Bbq#Verndale Mn Antique
