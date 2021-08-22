Licking calendar: Events coming up

(LICKING, MO) Licking is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Licking:

Licking UMC Farmers Market Licking, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 208 S Main St, Licking, MO

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 19 - October, 2021Every Wednesday and Saturday, 8:00am - 12:00pm Location: 208 South Main Street

Celebrate Recovery Houston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7804 MO-17, Houston, MO

Celebrate Recovery meeting is 6:00pm at Faith Fellowship Church in Houston, MO. Meetings are free and open to the public.

NA meeting Houston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

NA meeting is 7:00pm every Friday at 511 S. First Street, Houston, MO.



Hippie Fest - Missouri Jadwin, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 3505 County Road 6510, Jadwin, MO 65501

Hippie Fest is a grassroots festival featuring vibrant entertainment for all ages. It's groovy baby!

Heritage Day Houston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 810 S Sam Houston Blvd, Houston, MO

Crafts, contest, entertainment, Little Miss & Miss Heritage Contest, antique/classic tractor show, various demonstrations.