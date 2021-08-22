Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Licking, MO

Licking calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Licking Daily
Licking Daily
 5 days ago

(LICKING, MO) Licking is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Licking:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yd8bQ_0bZVsR6t00

Licking UMC Farmers Market

Licking, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 208 S Main St, Licking, MO

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 19 - October, 2021Every Wednesday and Saturday, 8:00am - 12:00pm Location: 208 South Main Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XPl3F_0bZVsR6t00

Celebrate Recovery

Houston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7804 MO-17, Houston, MO

Celebrate Recovery meeting is 6:00pm at Faith Fellowship Church in Houston, MO. Meetings are free and open to the public.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6jX0_0bZVsR6t00

NA meeting

Houston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

NA meeting is 7:00pm every Friday at 511 S. First Street, Houston, MO.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s3ktK_0bZVsR6t00

Hippie Fest - Missouri

Jadwin, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 3505 County Road 6510, Jadwin, MO 65501

Hippie Fest is a grassroots festival featuring vibrant entertainment for all ages. It's groovy baby!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J2Ebj_0bZVsR6t00

Heritage Day

Houston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 810 S Sam Houston Blvd, Houston, MO

Crafts, contest, entertainment, Little Miss & Miss Heritage Contest, antique/classic tractor show, various demonstrations.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Licking Daily

Licking Daily

Licking, MO
52
Followers
240
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Licking Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Licking, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Licking, MO
Government
Houston, MO
Government
City
Houston, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Hippie#Live Events#Mo Celebrate Recovery#Faith Fellowship Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy