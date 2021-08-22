Proposed Janesville ordinance amendment would end requirement to separate liquor sales from retail stores

Change could be coming to the Janesville city ordinance that requires retailers to separate much of their alcohol sales from the rest of their businesses.

The Janesville City Council is scheduled to discuss at its meeting Monday night an amendment proposal that, according to a city memo, would end the separation requirement and change the limit of how much floor space could be used for alcohol sales in such places as grocery stores, convenience stores or pharmacies from 80 square feet to 10% of a store’s retail sales area.

In addition, the amendment would eliminate the prohibition of convenience stores selling petroleum-based products and stores selling pharmaceuticals, according to the memo.

Council member Michael Jackson, the main sponsor of the amendment, said he thinks the current practice enables retailers to stock large amounts of alcohol in their separated stores. He said the arrangement contributes to a collective city problem with alcohol consumption.

“One of Janesville’s (biggest) problems is people drinking or driving while drunk,” he said. “I would like to see some lessening of the footprint of alcohol.”

Jackson also said the requirement to build what amounts to a separate liquor store presents an “onerous problem” for businesses trying to enter the city.

“Separate facilities cost a lot of money and cost a lot of money for inventory,” he said. His amendment would remove costs for retailers and lessen stores’ inventory of alcohol, he said.

Jackson said the goal of the amendment would be for retailers to create in stores a restricted environment, separated by a gate or turnstile and shorter walls or display shelves at least 48 inches tall, where alcohol would be kept. Such areas would stop selling at 9 p.m.

Heather Miller, the amendment’s second sponsor, was unable to be reached by the time of publication.

Paul Williams, a council member who is on the city’s Alcohol License Advisory Committee, said the amendment could have negative consequences when it comes to the security of alcoholic products. He also said he doesn’t think the proposed physical safeguards would be sufficient.

“I don’t know how that (short wall) stops someone from reaching into that aisle and grabbing what they want,” he said.

Jackson dismissed this concern, saying his proposal would call for store employees to monitor such areas.

“I don’t think stealing is going to be so much of a problem because the ordinance will require trained personnel and staffing that will be very observant,” he said.

Williams added he thinks the current ordinance is working as intended.

“I don’t think it’s broken, so I don’t think it needs to be fixed,” he said.

City staff recommends referring the proposal to the Alcohol License Advisory Committee and scheduling a public hearing for Monday, Sept. 27.

Other critics of the amendment worry about the effect of having alcohol for sale on a store’s main sales floor where more minors could see it. Jane Golberg, director of Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change, is concerned the change could lead to kids being exposed to alcohol marketing and advertising.

“We know that the less youth are exposed to alcohol, the less likely they are to engage in drinking,” she said. “We are strong advocates for the current alcohol ordinance.”

Golberg’s group plans on attending today’s meeting and campaigning in the community to raise awareness.

“We want to keep a positive alcohol environment in our community,” she said. “We think this is one of the strategies that will do that.”

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall. It will also be livestreamed at bit.ly/3zaDSrY or watched on JATV channel 994.