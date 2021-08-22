LEC Playoffs 2021: How To Watch Round 3 (G2 vs Fnatic)
G2 Esports and Fnatic Gaming meet in the 2021 LEC Summer Playoffs. Who will come out on top?. Aug 22. will mark the day that G2 and Fnatic go toe-to-toe to see who will stay alive in the LEC Playoffs 2021. Being two of the most storied franchises in the region this cinderella matchup will determine who goes on to meet Rouge in the Losers Finals. This is sure to be an action-packed matchup that you surely don’t want to miss.blogoflegends.com
