One Piece Franchise's Commemorative Short Drama Videos Announce More Cast
Kengo Kora, Marie Iitoyo, Sōta Fukushi, Hana Anzu star in daily shorts debuting next Monday. The official website for "We Are One!" — five short drama videos commemorating the 100th One Piece manga volume and the 1,000th One Piece anime episode — announced more cast members on Monday. Joining Kengo Kora in the main cast are Marie Iitoyo, Sōta Fukushi, and Hana Anzu. Win Morisaki, Shuntarō Yanagi, Kenichi Takitoh, Shūhei Nomura, Kenshirō Katō, Reina Minai, and Susumu Terajima round out the supporting cast.www.animenewsnetwork.com
