Flora, IL

Live events coming up in Flora

Posted by 
Flora News Flash
 5 days ago

(FLORA, IL) Live events are lining up on the Flora calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Flora area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQfaE_0bZVsEsg00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Wayne City, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 204 E Meadow St, Wayne City, IL

Meeting Room: Main level Contact:John Blasdel, Group leader630-731-9719 Click Here For Registration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41V3AT_0bZVsEsg00

Guadalupe Project Walk-Ins @ Guadalupe Project – Flora, IL

Flora, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Guadalupe Project Walk-Ins @ Guadalupe Project – Flora, IL Guadalupe Project will be open for walk-ins on SATURDAY, AUGUST 21 from 10 AM – 11:30 AM MONDAY, AUGUST 23 from 10 AM – 11:30 AM & 3:30...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ACvWV_0bZVsEsg00

Kings of the Court

Olney, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 502 White Squirrel Cir, Olney, IL

Kings of the Court [Men’s Double Tournament] Saturday August 28, 2021 North Tennis Courts, City Park Olney IL Skill levels 3.5/4.0 start time- 8:00a.m. Skill Levels 2.5/3.0 start time- 12:00p.m...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TiH1v_0bZVsEsg00

Jane Doe at the Olney Eagles

Olney, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 215 N Fair St, Olney, IL

Jane Doe @ Olney Eagles #2549 – Olney, IL Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 8 PM- 12 AM – The Eagles, Jane Doe, Live Music, Drinks, Dancing, Fun… are you kidding me?! See ya there. Event by Jane Doe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kg013_0bZVsEsg00

Cub Scout Info & Sign-up Night (Boy Grades K-5)

Louisville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 435 Chestnut St, Louisville, IL

Learn about Cub Scouts and the fun things we do! In Scouting, elementary-age boys and girls start with their best right now selves and grow into their very best future selves! The fun, hands-on...

Flora News Flash

Flora, IL
